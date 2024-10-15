Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Counting On Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Her Husband Are Set to Welcome Their Third Child Together Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are soon-to-be parents of three! By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 15 2024, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

Well, folks, the Duggar family is expanding! On Oct. 15, 2024, Counting On alum Jinger Duggar Vuolo announced she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting their third child together.

"We're super excited," Jinger told People, adding that she's relieved to not be pregnant in the summer. "I'm actually all about it. ... I'm not super big pregnant, and so I'm not having to worry about the extra heat. I'm like, 'Oh man, this is going to be such an awesome thing to go through pregnancy, not in the summer.'" Before we dive further into Jinger's third pregnancy, let's take a moment to learn about her and Jeremy's two other children!

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has two kids, with a third on the way.

Since getting married in 2016, longtime couple Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have welcomed two daughters together: Felicity and Evangeline. On Jan. 3, 2018, they shared that they were expecting their first child. Their pregnancy announcement was highlighted in the Counting On episodes "Unexpected" and "Jinger and Jeremy's Little Secret."

Jinger gave birth to their first daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, on July 19, 2018, in Texas. Her birth was featured in the Counting On episode "Jinger Has a Baby."

On May 28, 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their second child, another girl due in November 2020. The pair also disclosed they had experienced a miscarriage in November 2019.

This pregnancy announcement and gender reveal party were showcased in the Counting On episode "A Quarantine Courtship," where Jeremy and Jinger shared the news with her family over video chat. Jinger welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline "Evy" Jo Vuolo, on Nov. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. Her birth was featured in the Counting On episode "Another Girl for Jinger."

And now, on Oct. 15, 2024, Jinger and Jeremy revealed to People that they are expecting their third child, due in March 2025. The couple shared that they are so "excited" about their newest addition to the family.

Jeremy told the outlet that while the news "was something we were expecting," he "was still shocked." "When she told me, I was literally speechless," he expressed. "She got me good. It was on Felicity's birthday. Jinger says, 'I've got a gift for you.' It was in an Amazon bag. So I'm thinking, 'What did she get from Amazon for me?' Then I open it up and it's the positive result, and I'm actually speechless."

Before going public with the announcement, Jinger and Jeremy wanted to find a special way to inform their two adorable daughters. "We planned to get family pictures to announce the pregnancy and thought that would be the best time to let our girls know about their new sibling on the way," she explained. "We got Felicity and Evangeline each a denim jacket with the words, 'BIG SIS' on the back. The photographer captured the sweet moment when they realized what those words meant."