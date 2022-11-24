Was "Jingle Bells" Originally Intended to Be a Thanksgiving Song? Here's What to Know

Now that we know its origins, you might be wondering what exactly caused the pivot from "The One Horse Open Sleigh" being a Thanksgiving song to "Jingle Bells" being ubiquitously Christmas.

Snopes explains that the song's popularity led to more requests for kids to sing the song again later in the year, at Christmas.

Per Wikipedia, throughout the 1860s and '70s, the track became more closely associated with winter and Christmas. By the 1880s, "Jingle Bell" was a part of various parlor and college anthologies, and in 1889, it was recorded for the first time ever.