JJ Hannon Talks Working on Himself, New Music, and Meeting "the One" (EXCLUSIVE)

Most dedicated TikTok users who have been on the app since it was formerly known as Musical.ly are most likely familiar with JJ Hannon (real name: James Hannon) . The Long-Island-born singer, who is predominantly known for covering popular songs, got started on the app when he was only 14 years old and has essentially grown up in the spotlight, selling out concerts across the country, and touring with other major artists for the last four years.

We were able to (virtually) catch up with JJ Hannon to discuss how he's dealt with his anxieties and fears, what he's been doing during the coronavirus quarantine, and his plans for the future.

Stay tuned to hear more about what the 18-year-old singing sensation has been up to recently.