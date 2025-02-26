Jlo Breaks Her Silence on Jesus Guerrero's Death: "Rest in Peace Sweet Angel" "The truth is I'm still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair." By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 26 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jlo / @jesushair

The sudden death of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero on Feb. 22, 2025, has left the close-knit celebrity beauty community in shock. Tributes continue to pour in on social media, and just days after his death, one of his top clients, Jennifer Lopez, officially broke her silence.

Article continues below advertisement

JLo and Jesus worked together for years, and they were on a work trip together in Dubai when he unexpectedly passed away at the age of 34. Here's everything you need to know, including Jennifer Lopez's words about his death.

Article continues below advertisement

JLo breaks her silence on Jesus Guerrero's sudden death.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the late Jesus Guerrero. Alongside a black-and-white selfie of the beloved hairstylist, JLo opened up about his sudden and tragic passing in a lengthy and emotional caption.

"It's no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus," the singer wrote. "You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room."

Article continues below advertisement

JLo mentioned how Jesus never sought attention, yet his talent and heart spoke volumes. "You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as [your] artistry did," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

In the moving social media post, JLo admitted struggling to find the right thing to say: "I've been having trouble putting the words together the last few days," she confessed. "The truth is I'm still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair."