The 'New York Post' Said J.Lo Is Bigger Than Shakira and the Internet Exploded

He then went on to say that J.Lo has had a big year, with her role in Hustlers and her engagement to A-Rod. On the other hand, he said that "Shakira’s biggest claim to U.S. fame in recent years has probably been her forgettable stint as a coach on The Voice. Her recording career in the English-language market hasn’t been the same since...the ’00s."

He did say that her career, when it comes to her "Spanish-language output", has been bigger.