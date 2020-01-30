We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The 'New York Post' Said J.Lo Is Bigger Than Shakira and the Internet Exploded

Ahead of their Super Bowl halftime show performance on Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez held a press conference in Miami to discuss what fans can expect to see. The two queens of pop talked about how they merged their musical styles and the desire to show more Latino representation. They also spoke about how they intend to honor Kobe Bryant in their show. 

But the reason why the stars are trending on Twitter isn't because of the press conference. It's because the New York Post shared an article entitled, "Jennifer Lopez is too big to share Super Bowl 2020 halftime show" and the internet had a few opinions about that. So who wins the battle of J.Lo vs Shakira?