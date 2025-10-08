Philanthropist Joan Kennedy — First Wife of Late Sen. Ted Kennedy — Dies at 89 "She was my friend, confidante, and my partner in recovery." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 8 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The Kennedy family is known far and wide for their significant influence in American politics. Not least of which, former late Massachusetts Senator Edward M. "Ted" Kennedy, who passed away in 2009. Then there are their wives, who gain their own fame through association with the powerful family. Such as the beloved Jackie Kennedy Onassis, married to former President John F Kennedy Jr., and mother of Caroline Kennedy.

Article continues below advertisement

And Joan Kennedy, who was the first wife of Ted Kennedy. Joan died on Oct. 8, 2025. While she may have gained fame through association with her first husband, she used her public presence for good. Here's what we know about Joan's funeral, as well as the legacy she left behind of caring for fellow human beings.

Source: MEGA Mrs. Rose Kennedy, Edward M. Kennedy, Jr., Mrs. Joan Kennedy, Kara Anne Kennedy, and Senator Kennedy

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Joan Kennedy's funeral.

Joan married into a political dynasty when she was just 22 years old. According to People, she met Ted in 1957 when his older sister, Jean Kennedy, introduced them. It was a whirlwind romance, and they married in 1958. They had three children together during their 22-year marriage: Kara, Ted Jr., and Patrick. They initiated a divorce in 1981, and it was finalized in 1983.

Joan is the last surviving member of the Kennedy cohort from a generation that included the late and respected JFK, and she died October 2025 at the age of 89. She lived in Massachusetts even after her divorce, and that's where she will be laid to rest.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Cape Cod Times, her funeral was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, Mass., 02110. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations on Joan's behalf to the Father Mychal Judge Recovery Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Joan's charitable endeavors were more notable than her last name.

And there's a very good reason for that specific donation request. Throughout her life, Joan struggled with addiction and maintaining sobriety. HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. remembered his brother's wife after her passing, noting their connection through struggles with addiction.

In a statement, RFK explained, "She was my friend, confidante, and my partner in recovery. Joan inspired me with her courage and humility. She was one of the first prominent women in America to publicly acknowledge her struggles with alcoholism and depression, a move that she felt was essential to breaking the silence and tackling the taboo of addiction in the 1970s" (via USA Today).

Article continues below advertisement

Through her life, she worked as a tireless advocate for those with mental health and addiction struggles, openly sharing her own experiences, and encouraging others through actions and donations. She was also a staunch supporter of the arts, as both a classical pianist and a music teacher.