'Sweet Magnolias' Star Joanna Garcia Swisher Loves to Adventure With Her Daughters Joanna and her husband seem to love adventuring with their kids, sharing photos from around the world. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 21 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jogarciaswisher

When it comes to the relationships on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, things can get a little complicated. There's nothing like small-town relationships, after all, to get the drama flowing. But Sweet Magnolias star Joanna Garcia Swisher lives a personal life that seems to be a little less complicated.

Article continues below advertisement

Along with her husband Nick Swisher, who is famous in his own right, Joanna is raising two beautiful daughters who she loves to show off on social media. Here's what we know about Joanna's kids, her husband, and the sweet adventures they love to go on.

Article continues below advertisement

Joanna Garcia Swisher proudly shows off her two kids on Instagram.

Joanna and Nick have two beautiful children, daughters named Emerson and Sailor. The couple married in 2010 after meeting in 2009 and welcomed their babies a few years later. And those two little girls have a pretty cool tie to their maternal grandfather. Joanna's dad, Jay Garcia, is an OBGYN who was present for the delivery of both girls, welcoming his granddaughters into the world in 2013 and 2016, the actor revealed in an interview with People.

Joanna also shared that her family's focus on one another has helped guide her in her own parenting journey, "The way I was raised has stayed with me into parenthood," she shared. "Now more than ever, there has been nothing more important than family and that's how we will always prioritize things — everything for the familia."

Article continues below advertisement

Joanna's social media definitely reflects that focus, with most of her pictures proudly showcasing either the whole family of four, Joanna and the girls alone, or Joanna and Nick alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Joanna's husband is pretty darn famous too.

If Nick Swisher's name has been tickling the back of your brain with recognition, there's a good reason for that. While Joanna is out there rising to the top in Hollywood, Nick is a famed former New York Yankees player.

Nick played for five teams during his MLB career, and won an All-Star designation in 2010, according to O, the Oprah Magazine. Those teams include the Oakland Athletics, the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees, the Cleveland Indians, and Atlanta Braves. So yes, it's safe to say that anyone who follows MLB probably recognizes Nick's name. Although he retired in 2017, his name hasn't faded entirely as he left behind a solid professional legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, Nick and Joanna seem to be focused on raising their girls and experiencing the world. They share travel pictures on their social media, with mom and dad proudly beaming at their joyful daughters. Some photos show the family exploring London, while others have them dressed to the nines for Halloween or spring events, with everyone matching and pristine.