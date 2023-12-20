Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports João Félix Isn't Seeing Anyone — So Leave His Ex Alone João Félix is known for his soccer skills, but fans are still hung up on his relationship with an ex-girlfriend. Who is the athlete dating now? <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRrw0N-lza0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Margarida Corceiro (@magui_corceiro)</a>

The Gist: João Félix was publicly linked to Magui Corceiro for years.

Starting in 2021, fans began accusing Magui of cheating on João, despite her denial.

In June 2023, it was revealed the pair had been over for "some time."

Portuguese soccer player João Félix has gained attention as a notable soccer player, but as is the case with most athletes, many of his fans are concerned with his life off the field — namely, who he may or may not be dating. The athlete has kept as much of his personal life private as he can over the years, but there has been one significant relationship that has slipped through the cracks. Here's what we know about who João is dating.

Fans accused his ex-girlfriend, Magui Corceiro, of cheating on him before their split was confirmed.

João was romantically linked to Magui Corceiro starting in 2019, and though the pair tried to keep their relationship private, fans began accusing Magui of cheating on João throughout their relationship. This began in 2021 when Magui was spotted in public with Pedro Porro, beginning the rumors. Tabloids immediately rushed to assume she was cheating on João, though Magui denied having such an affair with Pedro.

“If I wanted to be kissing someone in an intimate moment, it would not be in Lust. Much less in the VIP section with that small balcony and in view of the entire nightclub,” she said at the time, per The Sports Grail. "I met [Pedro] unexpectedly at a group meal a few months ago. And we have had a terrific time since then, we are really close friends, I adore him, he is incredible.” "I have a special relationship with her, no one is being unfaithful to anyone," Pedro said of the rumors.

In June 2023, the pair confirmed they had split, though offered no clear timeline as to when their relationship ended. Around the same time, Magui was spotted with F1 driver Lando Norris.

"João and I achieved goals together for a few years, in a phase of change, growth and learning," Magui wrote on social media, according to Goal. "Not having been together as a couple for some time, I am lucky enough to be a part of his life. We appreciate all the messages from those who really care about us. We are fine, happy and friends as we always were. He will return here and then we'll see what happens. We have got nothing planned."

Does João Félix have a girlfriend?

Though much of João's recent career has seen him publicly tied to the Portuguese actress and model, it seems that he's flying solo for the moment. The pair announced their split officially earlier in the year, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating online that they may be back together.

The back and forth about his relationship status has clearly bothered João, who made the decision to address it directly online. In response to the rumors that he was back with Magui, he made a simple post setting the record straight. "That's not true, I'm single," he wrote, per Marca.