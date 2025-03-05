Bodybuilder Jodi Vance Dies at the Age of 20 — Her Cause of Death Revealed Jodi Vance was a rising star on the bodybuilding world. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 5 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jodi.vance.fit

A promising rising star in the bodybuilding community, Jodi Vance, has tragically passed away at the young age of 20. The athlete died unexpectedly in late February 2025.

Jodi's family shared the heartbreaking news on social media, describing her as "a beautiful person inside and out" and expressing that she will be deeply "missed every single day." Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Jodi Vance's tragic death.

What was Jodi Vance's cause of death?

Jodi Vance's family confirmed that she passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. In their statement, they revealed that Jodi's "heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration."

"Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her," the family shared on social media. "This was sudden and unexpected. Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your [health] first."

According to a TMZ report, Jodi was attending the prestigious Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio, a major event in the bodybuilding world, when she passed away. Although she wasn't competing, she had traveled there to support the athletes she coached.

The outlet claimed that Jodi began feeling ill shortly after the event and was transported to Grant Medical Center, where her condition worsened, and she ultimately died. In a statement on Instagram, Justin Mihaly, Jodi's coach, disclosed that she had been taking two "extremely hazardous" substances to enhance her physique — without his or her family's knowledge.