Whether You Stan Uncle Joe or Not, These Joe Biden Memes Will Make You LOL

Remember back in 2016 when everybody loved Joe Biden and couldn't stop turning him and Barack Obama into adorable memes? Man, what a difference a few years make. While the presumptive Democratic nominee has fallen out of favor with a good portion of progressive voters over the past couple of years, people on both side of the fence have to admit the former vice president is very memeable. He's spawned countless meme personas, from Sad Biden to Creepy Biden. Whether or not you're juiced to vote for him in November, at least a few of these Joe Biden memes will make you chuckle. Some are critical, many are affectionate, but they're all pretty hilarious.