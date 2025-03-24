Former 'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto Has Turned Comedy Into Serious Earnings Former 'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto's net worth is an estimated $7 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 24 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault and harassment. When we think of Joe Gatto, we picture the guy who's had us laughing for years. Known for his hilarious antics on Impractical Jokers, the improv comedian and actor has always had the perfect mix of wit and wild energy to make anyone crack up.

But since leaving the show, Joe's found himself at the center of some serious scandals. So, has any of that impacted his financial standing? Let's dive into what's been going on and take a look at his net worth.

What is Joe Gatto's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joe Gatto has an estimated net worth of $7 million. Not bad for a guy from Staten Island who just loves improv comedy, right? Most of Joe's wealth comes from his time with the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, where he was part of the core four group alongside his high school buddies Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn, and James "Murr" Murray.

He starred in and executive-produced the wildly popular hidden-camera show Impractical Jokers from 2011 to 2021. Joe also appeared in Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which likely gave his bank account a nice boost.

Joe Gatto Improvisational comedian, actor, and producer Net worth: $7 million Joe Gatto is an improvisational comedian, actor, and producer. He's best known for his time in the comedy troupe The Tenderloins and for starring in the hit TV show Impractical Jokers. Birthdate: June 5, 1976 Birthplace: New York City Birth Name: Joseph Anthony Gatto Jr. Mother: Gerri Gatto (d. 2012) Father: Joseph Gatto Sr. (d. 1995) Marriages: Bessy Gatto ​(m. 2013) Children: Milana (b. 2015) and Remington "Remo" (b. 2017)

In addition to Impractical Jokers, Joe has starred in projects like 12 Monkeys, The Misery Index, MacGyver, Loafy, and Clerks III. Joe's also making bank through podcasting! He co-hosted a podcast with the Tenderloins from 2012 to 2013 and, since March 2022, the dad of two has been co-hosting the Two Cool Moms podcast with comedian Steve Byrne.

He's also ventured into the publishing world, and in August 2020, Joe released his book The Dogfather: My Love for Dogs, Dessert and Growing Up Italian. The book shares stories about his love for dogs, his Italian-American upbringing, and his love of Italian food. In 2024, Joe published a picture book for kids titled Where's Bearry?

Joe Gatto from Impracitcal Jokers is a 48 year old man who was married and invited a teenager to his hotel room but somehow the girl is being judged more than him. This is insane and why women do not come forward. https://t.co/ZyRgVKhRX1 — Mike Dro (@MikeDro_) March 23, 2025

Despite his apparent success, Joe Gatto's net worth might be in for a serious decline. In late March 2025, a woman accused him of sexual assault — a claim he has since denied. But things didn't stop there. Shortly after, another woman, a former employee, came forward and accused Gatto of exhibiting unwanted behaviors that she described as sexual harassment.

What does Joe Gatto do for a living now?

Since leaving Impractical Jokers, Joe Gatto's been trying to stay in the spotlight by hitting the road with his stand-up comedy show, Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy. Offstage, he dedicates his efforts to animal rescue, running his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends located in Long Island, N.Y. And, as previously mentioned, he co-hosts a podcast and has put out a few books.