Joe Santagato and Frankie Alvarez Have Known Each Other Since They Were Young

Fans of The Basement Yard are likely as familiar as can be with hosts Joe Santagato and Frankie Alvarez. The two have worked together to create hilarious content for some years now, and in that time their podcast and individual followings online have swelled to the millions.

Listeners and viewers of The Basement Yard have seen the two hosts go through a variety of amusing situations, but how exactly did their friendship come to be? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding how Joe and Frankie became podcasting pals.

What do we know about Joe Santagato and Frankie Alvarez's friendship? It started way before 'The Basement Yard.'

All you need to do is check out one episode of The Basement Yard to see that Joe and Frankie have a great friendship with one another. The two are constantly bouncing off of each other, cracking jokes, finishing each other's sentences, and being generally friendly. But how did that all begin?

Well, according to Wikipedia, Joe and Frankie have been friends with one another since childhood. During an appearance on another podcast, My Social Life, Frankie gave some insight into his early days with Joe. The two jokesters grew up in Astoria, Queens, a neighborhood of New York City, "within ten blocks of each other," according to Frankie.

"I will always call them friends," Frankie said of his and Joe's original crew from New York City. Nonetheless, he knew that his relationship with Joe was special. "It was always us two, and we were very close. We just worked off of each other," he said of how their friendship stood out. As Frankie recalled it, Joe was the first of the friend group to post videos on YouTube.

Joe's early adoption of making videos led him to catch a bunch of attention online, and in doing so he became a personality on YouTube. While many of Frankie's friends from those days have grown apart, that isn't the case with him and Joe. Frankie featured in a couple of Joe's early videos and continued to do so while he was in college, but things really blossomed when Frankie developed the means to travel to and from New York to make content with Joe.