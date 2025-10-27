Was Joe Santagato Groped at the 'Basement Yard' Show in DC? “I was there. Three rows from the front. She bent down and slid her hands down..." By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 27 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/The Basement Yard

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault. Social media is in chaos after a viral TikTok claimed that Joe Santagato, creator and co-host of The Basement Yard, was groped onstage during a recent live show. The shocking allegation quickly spread across TikTok, with fans searching for answers and demanding accountability for the accused.

Article continues below advertisement

But as videos and firsthand accounts start to surface, confusion is growing over what exactly happened during The Basement Yard’s stop in Washington, D.C. So far, neither Joe nor his co-host, Frank Alvarez, has publicly commented on the claim, leaving fans to piece together the story themselves. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

The Joe Santagato rumor started on TikTok.

The controversy began when a TikTok user claimed that a woman in the audience was invited onstage to play a game called “Flip Cup” during The Basement Yard’s D.C. live show and allegedly crossed a line. In the clip, the user recaps what she says happened, alleging that the audience member “grabbed his stuff” while the crowd looked on.

The video has since racked up thousands of views and comments, with some fans dismissing it as an exaggeration while others insist it was an uncomfortable moment that should be taken seriously. Several users pointed out that the venue usually prohibits video recording, which explains why footage of the alleged incident itself does not exist. Attendees began filming after the alleged incident, and those are the videos we are seeing online.

Article continues below advertisement

Under the viral TikTok, a user named @lrichella commented, “I was there. Three rows from the front. She bent down and slid her hands down the front and back of his body, expecting applause. Joe was visibly uncomfortable and said on stage how much he hated it.” Another TikTok clip said that the incident happened, and they didn't remove the woman from the stage, or anything at all, and then Joe had to play Flip the Cup with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Neither Joe nor 'The Basement Yard' has addressed the claims about the D.C. show.

As of now, Joe and the Basement Yard team have not made any public statement to confirm or deny the allegation. Their official social accounts have continued posting regular content without referencing the D.C. show. The woman who allegedly assaulted him hasn't come forward to clarify, either. Though there is no footage of the act itself, images and clips taken after the incident show Joe looking visibly uncomfortable as the game concluded.

The woman’s identity has not been officially confirmed, and no charges have been filed as of this writing, but much of the online community has rallied around Joe. Many are calling for accountability, even in the absence of video proof. As one TikTok comment stated: “Just because you didn’t see it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

Article continues below advertisement

@JoeSantagato i’m so sorry at what happened last night. you deserve so much better and i hope you know that your real, true fans are so pissed on your behalf. i hope you’re okay and taking time to process and heal. i’m so sorry. — jaclyn (@jamberv43) October 24, 2025 Source: X/@jamberv43