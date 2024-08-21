Home > Entertainment Is Joey Lawrence's Net Worth Blossoming? Let's Take a Look at the Entertainer's Finances Joey Lawrence filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and was selling things on eBay just to stay afloat. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 21 2024, 5:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

People of a certain age associate Joey Lawrence with one thing, and it's the hit show Blossom. This wacky sitcom premiered on NBC in 1990 and ran for five glorious seasons. Joey starred as one of the brothers to the titular Blossom, played by Mayim Bialik, and was the focus of many a teenage girl's crush. He had a small but mighty catchphrase which was simply exclaiming "Whoah!" at random moments throughout the series.

Like many heartthrobs in the 1990s, Joey was a bit of a Renaissance man who dabbled in other areas of the entertainment industry. Unfortunately his career has suffered many slings and arrows. Did his days as a Tiger Beat magazine centerfold earn him enough to live comfortably as an adult? Let's take a look at Joey Lawrence's net worth.



Sadly, Joey Lawrence's net worth is closer to no than whoa.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Joey Lawrence's net worth is a wee bit on the low side, at $250,000. While that's certainly not a paltry amount of money, it's not reflective of a person who has been working in Hollywood since the early 1980s. After getting his start on television in popular shows like Diff'rent Strokes and Silver Spoons, Joey got his big break on the hit show Gimme a Break! in 1983.

Joey Lawrence Actor, Musician, Podcast Host Net worth: $250,000 Joey Lawrence is an actor, singer, and podcast host best known for Blossom and Melissa & Joey, which also starred Melissa Joan Hart. Birthdate: April 20, 1976 Birthplace: Abington Township, Pa. Birth Name: Joseph Lawrence Mignogna III Marriages: Michelle Vella​​ (m. 2002; div. 2005), Chandie Yawn-Nelson​​ (m. 2005; div. 2020), Samantha Cope-Lawrence​​ (m. 2022; div. 2024) Children: Charleston Lawrence (b. 2006), Liberty Lawrence (b. 2010), Dylan Lawrence (b. 2023)

A couple of years after landing his first main role, Joey pivoted to film. He had a small part in John Candy's Summer Rental, while continuing to carve out a space on the small screen. Things didn't pop until 1990 when Joey found himself on Blossom, which allowed him to break into music. His self-titled debut album was released in February 1993 when Joey was only 16 years old. He wouldn't return to music for another 18 years.