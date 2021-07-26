Olympian John John Florence Woke Up One Day and Decided He Wanted to Marry His Girlfriend

With the 2020 Olympics underway, fans are dying to know everything they can about their favorite Olympians. Although gymnastics and soccer are well-known sports for the big event, surfers also have a chance to win gold. One athlete named John "John John" Florence is finally an Olympian and is considered one of the most famous surfers in the world.

Luckily, John has some serious support in his corner thanks to his significant other — but who is she? He does keep a lot of his personal life to himself, but it turns out they have been together for a while now. And she's got a successful career in her own right. Here's what we know about her.

Who is John John Florence's girlfriend? She's actually his wife.

John is in a relationship with an Australian model named Lauryn Cribb; the couple live together in Hawaii. She's signed to the Honolulu City Club, and her Instagram features her work with different brands. Lauryn and John quietly got engaged sometime around 2019, it seems. In an interview that year with Stab magazine, John said that they didn't post anything about the engagement on social media, but all of their friends and family knew that the couple — who had "been together for a long time now," he said — got engaged.

John even said he didn't really plan how he was going to purpose. "I woke up one day and I was like, okay today’s the day, but I didn’t have a ring," he told the mag. He went to his mom and she gave him a diamond ring she found on a beach. He said he proposed with that ring as a "placeholder" that would work at the moment.

John was able to convince Lauryn to go to the beach with him that day, despite her having other plans. After some time avoiding getting into the water despite being nervous, sweaty, and getting sunburnt, he asked her to marry him. Of course, she said yes. John doesn't say when they got engaged, but the interview was published in November 2019. And as it turns out, as of a May 2021 article in Yachting World, they "recently" got married.