John McAfee Claimed to Have More Kids Than You'd Probably Think

Through his work in the world of cybersecurity as well as a bid for president and even high-profile criminal charges, John McAfee became quite a public figure throughout his career. However, John was found dead in a Spanish jail cell on June 23, 2021, while he was awaiting extradition to the U.S. for tax-related criminal charges.

Beyond the headlines, who was he as an individual, and what is his family like? Here are the known details, including some pretty unique facts about his kids that you may surprise you.

Who are John McAfee's kids? He has made some wild claims about his private life.

According to the mogul, he actually has 47 children but, as he once the Sun in 2019: "It’s very difficult to keep track of. Almost all of them were illegitimate." Nonetheless, John defended his good standing as a father, telling the Sun, "I keep in touch with everyone … I take care of all of them financially."

In a January 2020 Twitter thread, John gave some insight into his relationship with his rather extensive immediate family. John indicated that the number 47 may not be exact, and he wasn't totally sure of the extent of his family. He appeared to slam some of his descendents as well, calling them "lazy."

He wrote: "I’m not here to give you solutions; for anything. That’s for you young folks of mine to do: My lazy children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Yes. I have great-grandchildren. I’m here to point to the reality around you. Which you children are so fond of ignoring. … Since you asked: I have 47 children. 61 grandchildren. 19 great-grandchildren. I have met none of my great-grandchildren," he wrote in the thread, evoking some pretty shocked reactions.

