John McClain, the Co-Executor of Michael Jackson's Estate, Has Died at 71 "John was a visionary, seeing past the mundane and into the future." By Distractify Staff Published May 27 2026, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

As the world celebrates the legacy of Michael Jackson, via the biopic Michael, it’s a reminder of how his artistry has shifted the music industry. And while the film has introduced his genius to new audiences, it has also caused many to grieve Michael’s passing all over again. Even worse, another person connected to the late pop star, John McClain, has also died.

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Known for being the co-executor of Michael’s estate, John’s death was announced by his rep, via TMZ, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. While his proximity to Michael has caused folks to have questions about his passing, it appears that his untimely death does not mirror how MJ passed. In fact, reports share that John was knee deep in a health battle.

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What was John McClain’s cause of death?

According to TMZ, John’s cause of death is currently unclear. Although sources reveal that he had a pre-existing condition that he was battling for years, there’s no confirmation that it’s directly linked to his passing. In fact, the outlet has not received confirmation about what condition or disease John was dealing with.

That said, the limited information suggests that John’s family may be awaiting the results of an autopsy before making an announcement. On the flip side, this move could mean that the family would prefer to keep things private, especially given how other people connected to Michael Jackson, who passed away, remained in the headlines.

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An elusive blueprint that no other exec after him actually followed. A towering name and figure.



RIP JOHN MCCLAIN. https://t.co/6SnNeMVsUV — Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) May 27, 2026

“I am profoundly grieved at the loss of my partner and ‘brother’ John McClain,” John Branca, co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, told the outlet. “One of the great innovators in the world of music and music marketing, John was a visionary, seeing past the mundane and into the future."

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John McClain has worn many hats within the music industry.

Aside from being the co-executor of MJ’s estate, John was a music industry legend. The outlet shares that he worked for A&M Records as an A&R executive. During his tenure, he co-signed various artists, including Mark Wahlberg's Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch. Not to mention, he worked with Janet Jackson, overseeing her 1986 album, “Control.”

John Branca now has full control of the estate. It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Michael Jackson fired him twice over shady business and for his close ties to Sony Music and Tommy Mottola. — Becca 🎧 (@BeccaRBRoyalty) May 27, 2026

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John is also known to have helped create hits for some of the music industry’s brightest stars, including both Janet and Michael, along with Dr. Dre and Ice Cube. Although some folks questioned John and his colleague taking over MJ’s estate, TMZ shares that their work has spoken for itself. The two men were able to get MJ’s estate out of debt and have transformed it into a sizable empire.