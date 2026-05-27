John McClain, the Co-Executor of Michael Jackson's Estate, Has Died at 71
"John was a visionary, seeing past the mundane and into the future."
As the world celebrates the legacy of Michael Jackson, via the biopic Michael, it’s a reminder of how his artistry has shifted the music industry. And while the film has introduced his genius to new audiences, it has also caused many to grieve Michael’s passing all over again. Even worse, another person connected to the late pop star, John McClain, has also died.
Known for being the co-executor of Michael’s estate, John’s death was announced by his rep, via TMZ, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
While his proximity to Michael has caused folks to have questions about his passing, it appears that his untimely death does not mirror how MJ passed. In fact, reports share that John was knee deep in a health battle.
What was John McClain’s cause of death?
According to TMZ, John’s cause of death is currently unclear. Although sources reveal that he had a pre-existing condition that he was battling for years, there’s no confirmation that it’s directly linked to his passing.
In fact, the outlet has not received confirmation about what condition or disease John was dealing with.
That said, the limited information suggests that John’s family may be awaiting the results of an autopsy before making an announcement. On the flip side, this move could mean that the family would prefer to keep things private, especially given how other people connected to Michael Jackson, who passed away, remained in the headlines.
“I am profoundly grieved at the loss of my partner and ‘brother’ John McClain,” John Branca, co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, told the outlet. “One of the great innovators in the world of music and music marketing, John was a visionary, seeing past the mundane and into the future."
John McClain has worn many hats within the music industry.
Aside from being the co-executor of MJ’s estate, John was a music industry legend. The outlet shares that he worked for A&M Records as an A&R executive. During his tenure, he co-signed various artists, including Mark Wahlberg's Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch. Not to mention, he worked with Janet Jackson, overseeing her 1986 album, “Control.”
John is also known to have helped create hits for some of the music industry’s brightest stars, including both Janet and Michael, along with Dr. Dre and Ice Cube.
Although some folks questioned John and his colleague taking over MJ’s estate, TMZ shares that their work has spoken for itself. The two men were able to get MJ’s estate out of debt and have transformed it into a sizable empire.
Additionally, the site shared that MJ named him in his will.
“When we were named in Michael’s will, I knew that he would bring great insight into Michael’s music and that his friendship and dedication to Michael would underscore all the great projects that we could bring to the world, John told TMZ. “He brought a passion and sense of conviction to all that he did and was the most generous of friends. It is difficult to imagine a world without him."
Be that as it may, tension between the Jackson family and the now lone executor remains.