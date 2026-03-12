Paris Jackson's Comments About the Michael Jackson Biopic Reveal Her Disapproval "I wasn’t involved at all." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 12 2026, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Navigating the world of biopics can be a slippery slope. Most producers and showrunners want to ensure the subject's family is pleased with the script. On the flip side, families want to ensure that their loved one's story is told factually, with respect and tact. However, meeting in the middle can be difficult once visions don’t align.

Ever since the announcement of the Michael Jackson biopic, social media has been buzzing. Fans are excited to see the King of Pop's story told and to see which celebrities will bring it to life. And while Paris Jackson, MJ’s daughter, initially had reservations about the project, it appears that her sentiments have grown into distaste. So, what were Paris Jackson’s comments about the Michael Jackson biopic? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

What were Paris Jackson’s comments about the Michael Jackson biopic?

Hell hath no fury like a daughter scorned! Although Colman Domingo — who will portray Joe Jackson — reportedly shared that Paris and her brother Prince were supportive of the film, it appears that’s not the case.

In case you missed it, Colman hosted the amfAR benefit gala in Venice, where he shared that Paris and Prince were supportive of the project and how she has been “lovely” to him, per People. Additionally, he called Prince a “man of the film.”

However, Variety reports that Paris took to Instagram Stories to not only distance herself from the film, but to call out Colman for his comments.

Source: Mega

“[Colman], don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0 percent involvement in lol,” she wrote. “That is so weird. I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest, [and] didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and godspeed.” At the time, Paris continued to share her feelings on Instagram, detailing her involvement.

“I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that [production] was not actually going to address your notes at all,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “So I just butted out and left it alone because it’s not my project.”

She continued: “They’re going to make whatever they’re going to make. A big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

Source: Mega

Colman Domingo has since changed his tune, saying he’s hopeful about Paris Jackson’s approval of the biopic.

It’s been a little while since Paris sounded off about her sentiments on the Michael Jackson biopic and Colman’s statements. However, the 56-year-old remains hopeful that Paris will be pleased. “I hope that she eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father,” Domingo told WSJ Magazine.

While Paris has not responded to Colman’s recent statement, we can assume that she probably won’t give it any attention. After all, her previous statements on Instagram Stories made it clear that she doesn’t want anything to do with the project.

