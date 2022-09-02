John McEnroe Has Had Two Wives and Five Children Throughout His Life

In a 2020 profile with People, Patty opened up about how she and John have managed to keep their relationship going for so long.

"For me, it was a superstition thing. I didn't want to be like, 'Hey, look at us, we're this happy couple.' I just thought if I kept it on the down-low, I had this gut feeling that we would stay together — if I threw it out to the world, that we wouldn't — because I've seen that happen so many times," explained Patty at the time.