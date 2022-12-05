'Street Outlaws' Star John Odom's Life as a Successful Entrepreneur and Racer Has Made Him a Millionaire
If you're a fan of Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, odds are that you're at least somewhat familiar with John Odom. The racer has made quite a name for himself on the program as of late and wowed fans with his prowess on the concrete and enthralling personality.
John is shaking up the Street Outlaws world one race win at a time, but what do we know about his personal life? Namely, what is his net worth? Keep reading to find out the known details surrounding John's present financial status.
What is John Odom's net worth?
As a successful reality television star, John Odom has made quite a bit of money. However, his fortune is also attributed to the businesses that he has maintained for decades prior to becoming a household name on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.
John Odom
Entrepreneur, racer
Net worth: $6 million
John Odom is an American entrepreneur and race car driver famous for his work on the hit television show Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. He has an estimated net worth of roughly $6 million, per BiographyDaily.
Birth year: 1981
Birthplace: Twin Falls, Id.
Birth name: John Odom
Marriages: Trashelle Odom (2017-present)
Children: Sons Holland Odom and Hudson Odom; Daughter Scarlett Odom
What did John Odom do before racing?
Born in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1981, John is the founder of HMH Construction, Odom Racing, and Skyline Homes Development, per Wikitia. Beyond that, his official profile on the HMH Construction website offers a wealth of knowledge about his life.
There, it is written that John "has worked in the Excavation & Construction industry for 20 + years, gaining experience in all things concrete, construction, excavation, utilities, and development ... In addition to running a successful Excavation and Concrete Company, he is also involved in Professional Racing, having won multiple races across the US in his Nissan GTRs."
At one point in his life, John was incarcerated, but he has never shared the specific reason why with fans.
John Odom's wife, Trashelle Odom, accused a former Trump campaign manager of sexual harassment.
Content warning: This section mentions allegations of sexual assault.
Trashelle Odom, John's wife since 2017, accused former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of sexual harassment in 2021. For context, John was a known high-profile Trump donor at the time. According to Politico, Trashelle said that "He [Lewandowski] repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful."
Per court records, Lewandowski agreed to undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling, serve 50 hours of community service, stay out of trouble for a year, and pay a $1,000 fine. John has not posted about his support of Donald Trump in the year since Lewandowski allegedly assaulted his wife.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.