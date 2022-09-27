THIS* 'Street Outlaws' Star Was Involved in an Explosive Car Wreck During a Race

Life is short and tomorrow isn’t promised. The cast of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings has learned this lesson firsthand. This is especially true for Mike Murillo, who has a habit of walking on the wild side.

At the 2015 No Prep Super Bowl Border Wars race, he was involved in a wreck where his car rolled three times over the guard rail. As a result, the front end of his car was destroyed. Still, his need for speed lived on.