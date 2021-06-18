John Paragon, Star of 'Pee-Wee's Playhouse,' Passed Away at 66

One of John's most noted career highlights was through his work on Pee-wee's Playhouse, the cult-classic television program in which he played Jambi the Genie, as well as serving as a writer and producer on countless other episodes.

John also took on the role of Pterri the Pterodactyl for some episodes of the show, which ran from 1986 until 1990. Even in 2010, he was tapped alongside the rest of the original cast to take part in a short Broadway run of the original Pee-wee storyline.