John Tesh Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer in 2015 — How Is He Today?

"I shouldn't even be alive now."

Some health situations can be more complicated than others. John Tesh has spent decades of his life entertaining people with his signature sense of humor and music. However, that was all about to change thanks to a delicate situation.

In 2015, John got a shocking health update after going to his annual physical. He was 63 years old, the same age his father had died from lung cancer, and now he was facing a cancer diagnosis of his own. So, how is he doing today? Keep reading to find out.

John Tesh was diagnosed with Stage 3 prostate cancer and is still fighting.

According to People, John was diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer in 2015. Not only that, but at the time, doctors told him his tumor was inoperable, and he had only 18 months to live.

"I just was like, 'OK, this is over.' And so, there was some tears. It's like getting a brick in the face," John told ABC News. "And my wife, who is a faith-filled Italian girl from the Bronx, just rose up, and she (said) that 'this is not us.'" The musician was quick to recognize that his wife, Connie Sellecca, was a major source of strength for him while he was trying to recover.

The love story between John and Connie is very moving. WRALFM reports that the couple got married in 1992, and they share one daughter. Connie was right by John's side when he underwent a radical prostatectomy, which was a success, but there were complications, and John recalled not wanting to live.

He later found out the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes, per MD Anderson. John opened up about his health journey in his book, Relentless.

Currently, John Tesh is monitoring his cancer's progression.

A decade after his diagnosis, John has decided against radiation therapy, but is monitoring his cancer's progression with his doctors at MD Anderson. "I shouldn't even be alive now," John told the outlet. "I'm really grateful. This is a great place right now — this minute to be grateful."