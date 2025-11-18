Liev Schreiber Experienced a Significant Health Scare — Details "As of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work." By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 18 2025, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Health scares can happen to anyone, regardless of their celebrity status. Liev Schreiber is always ready to steal the show in any production he joins. Shockingly, he recently caught the attention of the media for more concerning reasons.

What is Liev's health status? Here's what we know about what caused the actor to be sent to the hospital. A quick look at Liev's medical record tells the story of a talented artist dealing with an unfortunate series of setbacks. The actor's fans want to know more about what they can expect from Liev's future.

What is Liev Schreiber's health status?

A report from People establishes a timeline for Liev's health scare. On Sunday, Nov. 16, the actor was struggling with a powerful headache. When Liev told his doctor what was happening, he was instructed to go to the hospital in order for professionals to take a look at the issue. Liev went straight to the hospital, where he was told that he had to stay overnight and be subjected to some tests.

Thankfully, everything is under control. After doctors could take a look at Liev, it was established that he was going to recover in no time. The performer's representative delivered an update to People. The statement reads: "Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work." The team behind the actor is aware of how much his fans care about him.

Having Liev ready to get back to work is wonderful news. The actor has been on a hot streak ever since he appeared in Ray Donovan: The Movie. Liev's resurgence has allowed him to join high-profile productions both in front of the camera and on stage.

Liev Schreiber continues to struggle with his health.

The November 2025 incident isn't the first time Liev struggles with the aftermath of a devastating ailment. The aforementioned People report also recalls a time in which the actor suffered from transient global amnesia. The condition goes away after a day, but it also struck the actor after a headache. Transient global amnesia is different from other conditions that cause patients to forget things. In Liev's case, he realized something was wrong during a live performance.

While appearing in the Doubt Broadway revival, Liev couldn't remember the name of his co-star, Amy Ryan, or his lines. The incident attributed to transient global amnesia sets a precedent for Liev's trip to the hospital in late 2025. At the moment, it doesn't look like these health scares will continue to interfere with the actor's career.