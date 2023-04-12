Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Amy Ryan’s Husband Was a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer for Years Who is Amy Ryan's husband? Let's dive into the details of the 'Office' and 'Beau Is Afraid' actor's family life, including her husband and daughter. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 12 2023, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

While many know her best for portraying Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) love interest Holly Flax in The Office, her entertainment resume and personal life truly set her apart. So, let’s dive into the details of her marriage, children, career, and more.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Amy Ryan’s husband? Meet writer and producer Eric Slovin.

The Beau Is Afraid star isn’t the only partner in her marriage who pursued a career in the arts. In 2011, Amy tied the knot with former Saturday Night Live writer Eric Slovin. Born on Sept. 11, 1967, in New York City, the 55-year-old quickly made a name for himself within the entertainment industry.

Per Eric’s IMDb profile, he is a producer and writer best known for SNL (he contributed to 60 episodes from 2002 to 2005), Important Things With Demetri Martin, and Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs.

Article continues below advertisement

However, his list of accomplishments doesn’t end there. The writer’s repertoire includes over 10 television series — he even received three Primetime Emmy nominations. Additionally, Eric is a successful actor, having starred in everything from series such as Broad City and Crashing to films like Sex and the Other Man and On Edge.

Do Amy Ryan and her husband, Eric Slovin, have kids?

Source: Getty Images

Before Amy and Eric tied the knot, they welcomed their first child. In October 2009, The Office alum and SNL writer became first-time parents when their daughter, Georgia Gracia Slovin, was born.

Article continues below advertisement

"When she was an infant, you can't think of anything else,” the Only Murders in the Building star told the Independent.ie in 2011. “But now she's a little older, I do think of her all the time, but it's good for me too to have a mental and creative break. And be refreshed to be with her when I come back."

What is Amy Ryan known for? She's an award-winning actor.

Source: Getty Images

Amy has quite an impressive arts resume. In 2008, Amy received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the 2007 film Gone Baby Gone and even won a Critics’ Choice Award for her portrayal of Helene McCready. However, her time-honored career began long before then. Amy made her Broadway debut in 1993 and earned two Tony nominations for her performances in Uncle Vanya (2000) and A Streetcar Named Desire (2005).