Amy Ryan’s Husband Was a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer for Years
Who is Amy Ryan's husband? Let's dive into the details of the 'Office' and 'Beau Is Afraid' actor's family life, including her husband and daughter.
From Broadway to the silver screen, award-winning actor Amy Ryan’s time-honored career is nothing short of impressive. Whether it be Only Murders in the Building, Beautiful Boy, or A24’s Beau Is Afraid, the 54-year-old’s repertoire is eclectic, to say the least.
While many know her best for portraying Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) love interest Holly Flax in The Office, her entertainment resume and personal life truly set her apart. So, let’s dive into the details of her marriage, children, career, and more.
Who is Amy Ryan’s husband? Meet writer and producer Eric Slovin.
The Beau Is Afraid star isn’t the only partner in her marriage who pursued a career in the arts. In 2011, Amy tied the knot with former Saturday Night Live writer Eric Slovin. Born on Sept. 11, 1967, in New York City, the 55-year-old quickly made a name for himself within the entertainment industry.
Per Eric’s IMDb profile, he is a producer and writer best known for SNL (he contributed to 60 episodes from 2002 to 2005), Important Things With Demetri Martin, and Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs.
However, his list of accomplishments doesn’t end there. The writer’s repertoire includes over 10 television series — he even received three Primetime Emmy nominations.
Additionally, Eric is a successful actor, having starred in everything from series such as Broad City and Crashing to films like Sex and the Other Man and On Edge.
Do Amy Ryan and her husband, Eric Slovin, have kids?
Before Amy and Eric tied the knot, they welcomed their first child. In October 2009, The Office alum and SNL writer became first-time parents when their daughter, Georgia Gracia Slovin, was born.
"When she was an infant, you can't think of anything else,” the Only Murders in the Building star told the Independent.ie in 2011. “But now she's a little older, I do think of her all the time, but it's good for me too to have a mental and creative break. And be refreshed to be with her when I come back."
What is Amy Ryan known for? She's an award-winning actor.
Amy has quite an impressive arts resume. In 2008, Amy received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the 2007 film Gone Baby Gone and even won a Critics’ Choice Award for her portrayal of Helene McCready.
However, her time-honored career began long before then. Amy made her Broadway debut in 1993 and earned two Tony nominations for her performances in Uncle Vanya (2000) and A Streetcar Named Desire (2005).
In terms of her television career, the actor is best known for playing Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) love interest, Holly Flax, in The Office. She also starred alongside Steve once more in the 2018 film Beautiful Boy. From 2021 to 2022, Amy portrayed Jan in Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building.
And now? She’s starring in the upcoming A24 film Beau is Afraid, arriving in theaters on April 21, 2023.