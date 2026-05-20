John Travolta’s Cannes Look Gets People Talking, But He Says It Was Intentional John Travolta returned to Cannes more than 30 years after Pulp Fiction with a new film and a fresh look. By Darrell Marrow Published May 20 2026, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Netizens are doing a double-take at John Travolta after the actor popped out with a new look. The Grease and Pulp Fiction legend showed up in a beret, round glasses, a black suit, and a freshly groomed beard — and the internet lost it. The 72-year-old actor attended Cannes for the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, his first film as a director. The movie played in Cannes Première and marked his first time behind the camera. Cannes also surprised him with an honorary Palme d’Or before the film’s world premiere on May 15.

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The story follows a young aviation lover and his mother on a cross-country flight to Hollywood. The project also hits close to home because John wrote the book for his late son, Jett. However, netizens are focused heavily on John’s getup, which some said made him almost unrecognizable.

Source: Mega

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Why did John Travolta’s Cannes Festival look go viral?

John’s look went viral because it felt like a full style refresh. Fans know him for everything from slick Danny Zuko hair to his clean-shaven bald era. But at Cannes, he leaned into a French Riviera director vibe with berets, silver-rimmed glasses, tailored suits, and a full beard. The actor told CNN that the look was intentional. He said he wanted to dress for the moment because this Cannes trip marked his directorial debut.

“I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director,'” John explained. “So I looked up pictures from the ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing. I’m doing an homage to being a director, so I’m going to play the part of being a director.'”

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Of course, the internet also started speculating about cosmetic work because his face looked smooth and youthful to some viewers. But that part remains speculation. The actor has not confirmed any plastic surgery tied to his Cannes appearance. This Cannes trip was also connected to his Hollywood history in a major way. John first attended Cannes with his late wife, Kelly Preston, in 1994, when Pulp Fiction won the Palme d’Or. More than 30 years later, he returned with Ella and premiered his own film.

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Source: Mega

Has John Travolta ever admitted to plastic surgery?

John has never publicly stated that he has had plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures. He has faced speculation about his appearance over the years, but speculation is not confirmation. The only appearance change he has clearly explained in interviews is his shaved head. In 2019, John credited Pitbull with helping him embrace the bald look. He told Extra that Pitbull would send edited photos showing him without hair and tell him he preferred that look.