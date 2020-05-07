JoJo Siwa's House Is Basically Every 12-Year-Old's Dream Come True

Everyone knows JoJo Siwa as that side-ponytailed, big-bowed blonde who always speaks as if she just threw back 12 shots of espresso. (Either that or you remember her from back in her Dance Mom days.) One thing's for sure: The 16-year-old definitely has a unique vibe going on — and she's managed to create a thriving business empire with the help of her massive YouTube following.

Between selling her signature bows and her other brightly-colored merch — along with her influencer partnerships, concerts, and more — JoJo is seriously loaded. (Her net worth is estimated at $12 million, by the way.) And her house? Well, let's just say her crib is pretty much every tween's dream home.

Let's take a closer look at the place JoJo calls home. Because unsurprisingly, it looks like a unicorn threw up all over it.