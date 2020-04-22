JoJo Siwa Shocks the Internet by Ditching Ponytail and Sparkly Outfit in TikTok Video

JoJo Siwa went from reality show competitive dancer on the popular series Dance Moms to international superstar. The 16-year-old branded herself as "kid friendly," and celebrity offspring such as Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, calls herself a fan. With her colorful outfits, sparkly ensembles, big personality, and even bigger hair bows, people can't get enough of the teen idol.

Though many are familiar with her iconic style, which consists of a sparkly jacket and her hair in a side ponytail with a huge glittery bow, JoJo decided to debut a more natural look on TikTok.

JoJo Siwa debuts a new look on TikTok!

She's no longer JoJo with the bow-bow... In a new TikTok video, the teen showed off her usual multi-colored style, before changing into numerous funky outfits, which included a bedazzled Guess jacket and a furry jacket. At the end of the video, the singer took the bow out of her hair and rocked natural-looking waves. And, instead of a sparkly outfit, she opted for a simple black T-shirt. Casually flipping her hair to the camera ... OK, we see you, JoJo.

After JoJo posted the new video, fans were quick to take to social media to comment on her "makeunder." One person tweeted: "LOOK HOW PRETTY JOJO SIWA LOOKS UNDER THE GLITTER AND BOWS." Another person added, "JoJo Siwa finally took her bow off and her ponytail down...she can now defeat Thanos." This individual tweeted: "I just saw JoJo Siwa without the ponytail and wowie."