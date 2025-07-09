It Took Exactly One Month of JoJo Siwa Dating Chris Hughes for the Internet to Decide She's Pregnant "I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 9 2025, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@celebteadaily25

When it comes to having children, JoJo Siwa has been pretty vocal about her interest in becoming a mother. In February 2024, Billboard reported that JoJo discussed her plans for motherhood with Access Hollywood. At the time, the Dance Moms alum was months away from briefly dating Australian podcast host Kath Ebbs, and about a year out from falling hard for her Celebrity Big Brother U.K. housemate Chris Hughes.

JoJo revealed that not only did she have a sperm donor lined up, but she already had her future kids' names tattooed on her body. "This one’s dedicated to my baby girl one day; her name is Freddie," she said, pointing to one tattoo. "Then this is dedicated to twin boys: Eddie and Teddie." Since JoJoe began dating Chris in June 2025, much has been said about the couple, including rumors about a possible pregnancy. Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about the JoJo Siwa pregnancy rumors.

The JoJo pregnancy rumors began where a lot of celebrity gossip starts: on TikTok. On June 29, the multi-hyphenate entertainer shared a video wherein she surprises Chris with what she called a gingerbread charcuterie board. Instead of meats and cheeses, this creation was comprised of sweets and treats. It looks like a delicious precursor to a cavity.

In what feels like quite the stretch, fans noticed that while Chris was hugging JoJo, he was also rubbing her stomach with his thumbs. A couple of days later, the @celebteadaily25 TikTok account shared part of JoJo's TikTok with text that reads, "Look at the way Chris is holding her stomach." The caption suggests that this was a pregnancy announcement. Once commenter said it best when they asked, "So him touching her stomach automatically means she's pregnant?" The answer is, of course, no.

@itsjojosiwa Replying to @Joellexchris 💫🪄 here’s the reaction to his red snack board (also known as the gingerbread charcuterie board) but with audio:) absolute best sweetest boy always. 🤍 @Chris Hughes ♬ original sound - JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa was planning on using a surrogate, but maybe that has changed.

For some reason, it appears JoJo cannot stop talking about getting pregnant. In July 2024, she did Cosmopolitan's "If It Were Me" series, which asks guests to decide what they would do in certain situations, fact or fiction. It's here that we learned of JoJo's surrogacy plans. "Because I'm gay as s--t and I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person, I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates," she explained.

Speaking of explanations, JoJo has also addressed her sexuality in the wake of her relationship with a man. JoJo exclusively told E! News’ Francesca Amiker that she identifies as queer, describing it as a "beautiful term." She went on to say, "I think queer is an umbrella of, ‘Look, I'm just me.’ And I think the most beautiful thing about the LGBTQIA community is love is love. And that goes both ways."