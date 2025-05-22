JoJo Siwa’s Ex Gives a Shady Response to Her Going IG Official With Chris Hughes JoJo broke up with her ex, Kath Ebbs, after she and Chris met on 'Celebrity Big Brother UK.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 22 2025, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jojosiwa

It looks like JoJo Siwa is finally ready to take her secret romance with Chris Hughes. The Dance Moms alum and the former Love Island contestant have kept social media buzzing about them, with rumors swirling they were becoming an item.

After keeping fans guessing as long as she could, JoJo seemingly confirmed the relationship on Instagram. Here's the scoop.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes went Instagram official on her page.

On May 20, JoJo shared an Instagram carousel reflecting on her 22nd birthday, which was on May 19. The influencer and singer posted multiple slides of her and Chris looking awfully snuggly as she rested her head on his shoulder in the first photo of the slideshow. Other photos included them enjoying breakfast with mugs that had their photo on him, Chris hanging out with JoJo's mentor and former Dance Moms star, Abby Lee Miller, and him resting his hand on her leg.

"This year's birthday week was more magical than anything," JoJo captioned the post. "Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing. A week I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

JoJo's presumed hard launch of her and Chris's romance was well-received by most of her fans. However, multiple commenters slammed the post, scolding the "Karma" singer, who came out as queer in 2021amid rumors she cheated on her ex, Australian content creator Kath Ebbs, with Chris. "If I was her ex I’d be vomiting everywhere," one commenter said. "She’s really out here dating a man," another said. "You and Chris just look so happy together you were meant to be," a third commenter defended.

JoJo Siwa's ex, Kath Ebb, addressed her going Instagram official with Chris Hughes.

JoJo's decision to share her and Chris's relationship online was met with remarks from her ex as well. Soon after her post was published, Kath, who used they/them pronouns, shared how she felt about the couple in one sentence. "The only thing I have to say is LOL,” they captioned an Instagram Story of them mid-eye roll (via news.com.au).

According to Cosmopolitan, JoJo and Kath confirmed their relationship in January 2025. The pair seemed to be going strong until the dancer booked Celebrity Big Brother UK, where she and Chris met. Kath claimed JoJo dumped them at the show's after-party and hinted at having feelings for her co-star.

“I was dumped at the after-party," they recalled in an April 2025 TikTok. "With Chris in the next room.” Kath added they were in a "complete state of shock" regarding their and JoJo's split. "I was told that there are confused feelings there—do with that what you will—and that they had realized in the house that I wasn't the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable future with,” they further explained.