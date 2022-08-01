Jon and Dani Wrobel Are Starring in HGTV's 'Flip to a Million' — How Many Kids Do They Have?

As of 2022, Jon and Dani are the parents of two twin girls named Ava Rose and Lily Harper. Based on what’s been posted on social media, they enjoy their family time quite a bit.

Dani posted a precious picture of Jon hugging their daughters in late July with a long caption expressing her admiration for him as a dad and their joint company. On Jun. 16, she posted a photo highlighting the kindergarten graduation day of their two girls.