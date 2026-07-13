Jon Jones, Kevin Durant, Maxx Crosby & More Hit Las Vegas Nightclubs During Star-Studded Weekend
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby brought the energy to Marquee Nightclub after his annual Sack Summit.
Athletes and celebrities flocked to Las Vegas over the weekend as Conor McGregor’s UFC fight, NBA Summer League, and the annual Sack Summit brought some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment to the city.
Hakkasan Nightclub and Marquee Nightclub emerged as two of the hottest destinations on the Strip, welcoming everyone from Jon Jones and Kevin Durant to Maxx Crosby, DJ Pauly D, and more.
Jon Jones Hosts Fight Weekend Party At Hakkasan
UFC legend Jon “Bones” Jones hosted the official fight weekend pre-party at Hakkasan Nightclub on Friday, as one of the busiest weekends of the summer got underway in Las Vegas.
The celebration also attracted several NBA players who were in town for the NBA Summer League, including Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, New York Knicks guard Miles McBride, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Maxx Crosby Performs After The Sack Summit
Across the Strip, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby brought the energy to Marquee Nightclub after wrapping up his annual Sack Summit.
The NFL standout arrived at the venue around 11:45 p.m. and stayed until approximately 3:15 a.m., according to TMZ Sports. During the night, Crosby took the stage under his music alias, PlaqueBoyMaxx, to perform his original track, “2am in Vegas.”
The party featured no shortage of star power. Boxing champion Ryan Garcia, NBA stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and John Wall, along with NFL standouts Dak Prescott, Derwin James, and Von Miller, were all in attendance.
DJ Pauly D Celebrates His Birthday
Meanwhile, DJ Pauly D celebrated his birthday with a packed party at Marquee Nightclub, where the Jersey Shore star took over the DJ booth for a high-energy set.
Jordan Ngatikaura Enjoys A Night Out At Marquee
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jordan Ngatikaura was also spotted at Marquee Nightclub during NBA Summer League weekend.
Jordan spent the evening with a group of friends following his recent split from wife, Jessie Draper.
Bruce Buffer Introduces Rapper Fabolous At UFC Fight Night Afterparty
The weekend’s celebrations also included Conor McGregor’s official afterparty, where legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer made a surprise appearance to introduce rapper Fabolous.
Las Vegas Draws Sports’ Biggest Names
With Conor McGregor’s UFC fight, NBA Summer League, and the annual Sack Summit all taking place in Las Vegas, the city’s nightlife scene was packed from start to finish — and TAO Group was the clear winner. From athletes celebrating after the day’s events to entertainers taking the stage, Hakkasan and Marquee were among the Strip’s busiest destinations throughout the weekend, drawing a who’s who of sports and entertainment.