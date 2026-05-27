Jonathan Andic Steps Down From Mango Amid Allegations He Killed His Own Father Jonathan's father, Isak Andic, was worth an estimated $4.5 billion at the time of his death. By Ivy Griffith Published May 27 2026, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @CBSMornings

A tragic fall from a cliff for a billionaire father of three seems like a heartbreaking scenario. But that scenario becomes grim when you realize that police now suspect his eldest son was complicit in his death. Isak Andic, founder of international brand Mango, with over 3,000 stores worldwide, died after a fall from a cliff in 2024, according to CBS.

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Initially, it was assumed that his death was a tragic accident and the result of misfortune. However, it soon became clear that stories from his eldest son, Jonathan Andic, didn't quite add up. He is now facing serious allegations of involvement in his father's death. Here's what we know.

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Here's what we know about the shocking allegations against Jonathan Andic.

On Dec. 14, 2024, Isak was hiking in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona, Spain. His son, Jonathan, was with him. But things weren't horribly wrong somewhere along the way, and the 71-year-old fell a horrifying 330 feet to his death, according to People. Initially, police believed it was simply a tragic accident.

Jonathan claimed he was walking ahead of his father at the time of his fall, and only realized something had happened when he heard stones fall. Police closed the investigation in January 2025 due to a lack of evidence of a crime. Jonathan was made Vice Chair of Mango shortly after.

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It wasn't long before police began looking at Jonathan again, and he handed his cell phone over for analysis. It was discovered that he visited the eventual site of his father's death several times before Isak passed. In May 2026, he was arrested after investigators believed the eldest Andic son may have been involved in Isak's death. The Guardian reports, "The judge’s writ said there was evidence to suggest the death may not have been accidental and that Jonathan Andic 'played an active and premeditated role'."

@cbsmornings Jonathan Andic, the son of Mango founder Isak Andic, is now a suspect in the death of his father, who plunged to his death more than 300 feet off a cliff while they were hiking together near Barcelona in December 2024. A court order cites a possible motive: The father’s intention to start a foundation and reduce his kids’ inheritance. #mango #retail #crime ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings Source: TikTok / @cbsmornings

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Andic steps down as Vice Chair of Mango, company founded by his late father.

It seemed to become apparent, after looking through the father-son duo's history, that there was some bad blood between them, investigators claim. Per The Guardian, "The judge’s writ said the relationship between father and son had deteriorated owing to Jonathan Andic’s obsession with money, and his WhatsApp messages had expressed 'feelings of hatred, resentment and thoughts of death, and blaming his father for his situation'."

When Isak died, he was worth an estimated $4.5 billion. Since his arrest in May 2026, Jonathan has announced that he's stepping down from his role at Mango.

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In an open letter published by The Guardian, Jonathan claimed that the allegations have “no relation to reality”, but that “dismantling it” would take a long time. He added, "A public narrative has been constructed that is one-sided, taken out of context, and distorted, and which has created a perception of guilt that bears no relation to reality. I know that dismantling it will require time, effort, and intense dedication."