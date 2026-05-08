Joni Lamb’s Cause of Death: What Happened to the Daystar President? "A more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated." By Alisan Duran Published May 8 2026, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jonilamb

Joni Lamb, the president and co-founder of Daystar Television Network, died on May 7, 2026, at 65 years old. Daystar confirmed Lamb’s death in a statement shared on X, writing, “With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning.”

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What happened to Joni Lamb?

According to Daystar Television Network’s statement, Lamb had been dealing with multiple health issues in recent months. The network stated that she previously suffered a back injury and had also been facing “serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private.”

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Daystar added that Lamb’s back injury “compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated.” The statement further noted that, despite efforts from her medical team, Lamb’s condition worsened in the days leading up to her death.

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning.



We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.



Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/UOzak7Oq25 — Daystar Television (@Daystar) May 7, 2026 Source: X/@Daystar

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How did Joni Lamb die?

Daystar Television Network did not publicly disclose Lamb’s official cause of death in its statement announcing her passing on May 7, 2026. The network said Lamb had been dealing with a back injury alongside other serious health issues that she chose to keep private. According to the statement, the injury worsened her condition and led to “a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated.”

Daystar added that Lamb’s condition deteriorated in the days leading up to her death despite efforts from her medical team. She was 65 years old.

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Who was Joni Lamb?

Lamb became widely recognized among Christian television audiences through her hosting work on “Joni Table Talk,” a Daystar program focused on faith, family, and cultural issues.

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Beyond her executive role, Lamb also became a familiar on-air personality for Christian audiences through programs such as “Joni Table Talk.” On the show, she regularly discussed faith, family life, culture, and current events alongside pastors, commentators, and guest speakers.

Over the years, she remained one of the network’s most visible figures both onscreen and behind the scenes. Following her husband Marcus Lamb’s death in 2021 after complications related to COVID-19, she continued leading Daystar as president while remaining active in its programming and ministry efforts. Following news of her death, viewers and Christian broadcasters shared tributes remembering her decades-long role in faith-based television.

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