Smokey Robinson Said He Could’ve Died From His Severe Case of COVID-19

With his most recent health scare behind him, Smokey Robinson will be “Cruisin’” to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to help announce the 2023 Grammy Award nominations.

Smokey will join John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, and other artists at the pre-Grammys event, which will stream live on the Grammys website and on the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels.