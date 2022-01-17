Jordan Cashmyer's Death Comes Just Months After the Passing of Her Fiancé

Jordan Cashmyer's Death Comes Just Months After the Passing of Her FiancéBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 17 2022, Published 9:52 a.m. ET
A 26-year-old Baltimore, Md. native who rose to fame with 16 and Pregnant, the reality TV show that premiered on MTV in 2009, has passed away. Jordan Cashmyer first entered the spotlight in 2014 with an appearance on Season 5 of 16 and Pregnant. The episode offered a glimpse into her turbulent relationship with her then-boyfriend, Derek Taylor.
Jordan Cashmyer and Derek Taylor parted ways after the '16 and Pregnant' episode aired.
Jordan gave birth to her first daughter, Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor, on March 7, 2014. She and Derek, who fathered the child, broke up shortly after their episode of 16 and Pregnant aired on MTV.
The episode captured Jordan's attempts to find a home and secure a job after her parents disowned her, People reports. She was diagnosed with postpartum depression after the episode, and sadly attempted suicide in November 2014, per Daily Mail.
"I have been struggling with a lot of different things emotionally since I had Genevieve,” she wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, per Radar Online. "I was diagnosed with postpartum depression and was on medication for a little while for it, but I never followed up with my appointment. My mood wouldn't stay stable for very long. I was extremely impulsive, couldn't focus, the smallest things would set me off, and my anxiety got worse, as did my depression and OCD."
Jordan reportedly checked into rehab in the summer of 2016. She was arrested for drug possession more than once in the following year. Rumors about her working as a sex worker started to emerge in 2017, as well.
Things started to look up in January 2021 when Jordan celebrated one year of sobriety. She and her fiancé, Michael Frank Schaffer, welcomed their first and only daughter, Lyla, in June 2021.
However, Michael passed away soon after in September 2021, aged only 30. Michael's cause of death is not publicly known.
Jordan Cashmyer's cause of death is yet to be revealed.
Jordan's father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., confirmed the news about Jordan's tragic passing on Facebook on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
"Last night, I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan, has passed away. She was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken," Dennis wrote. "No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy."
"Please understand and respect our privacy at this time," Dennis added. "We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter, Lyla, and family members."
Jordan's cause of death is yet to be revealed.
"This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," Jordan's PR representative told E! News. "Last we spoke, she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles. I was always rooting for her, and am grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life wasn't always kind to her, so now she is able to be at peace."