Jordan Cashmyer's Death Comes Just Months After the Passing of Her Fiancé

Jordan gave birth to her first daughter, Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor, on March 7, 2014. She and Derek, who fathered the child, broke up shortly after their episode of 16 and Pregnant aired on MTV.

The episode captured Jordan's attempts to find a home and secure a job after her parents disowned her, People reports. She was diagnosed with postpartum depression after the episode, and sadly attempted suicide in November 2014, per Daily Mail.