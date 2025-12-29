‘I Love LA’ Star Jordan Firstman Apologizes for His Harsh Comments About ‘Heated Rivalry' The openly gay actor scolded 'Heated Rivalry' for not being gay enough. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 29 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega/HBO Max

If you're even slightly attuned to what's happening in LGBTQ+ television, you've likely heard of the phenomenon that is HBO Max's Heated Rivalry. The steamy Canadian romantic drama chronicles the decade-long relationship between two professional ice hockey superstars who are fierce rivals on the ice but secret lovers off of it. Starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as the respected rivals, Shane Hollander, and Ilya Rozanov, the six-episode series quickly became a hit and earned a second season before its first season finale aired in December 2025.

While Heated Rivalry is a hit with streaming audiences worldwide, the series isn't everyone's cup of tea. In fact, one of its most significant criticisms came from someone within the show's HBO Max family. One of the stars from another rising show, I Love LA actor Jordan Firstman, scolded the show's use of gay characters, a critique that ultimately backfired. Here's the scoop on Jordan's Heated Rivalry controversy.



Jordan Firstman slammed 'Heated Rivalry' for saying its central characters were "pretending to be gay."

While the fortunate souls who had extra time off of work during the holidays (I'm not jealous, PROMISE!) were intrigued as they caught up on Heated Rivalry, Jordan wasn't impressed. He expressed as much during an interview with Vulture, where he said he couldn't make it through the entire series and felt it misrepresented "how gay people f--k."

"Yeah, we’re going for it. It’s gay,” he said of the show to the outlet. "I’m sorry, I watched those first two episodes of Heated Rivalry and it’s just not gay. It’s not how gay people f--k. There’s so few things that actually show gay sex.” Jordan, who starred in the critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ 2023 movie Rotting in the Sun, further said that, while his work tries to depict the realities of gay life, the general public prefers work like Heated Rivalry.

"I go to art to be confronted and to think, but a lot of people just want entertainment or to see two straight hockey players pretending to be gay and f---ing." While Vulture's Jason P. Frank confirmed to Jordan that neither of Heated Rivalry's leads have confirmed their sexualities, the actor further slammed them for not disclosing their sexuality while starring as gay characters, stating, "Then you know what? I am one of those b----es who says, ‘Then say it.’ A gay guy would say it.”



'Heated Rivalry's' fans and its stars responded to Jordan Firstman's hot takes.

Days after Jordan's comments about Heated Rivalry surfaced, the actor began receiving backlash for his interview. The show's stars, responded to the comments on Instagram. François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter on the show, posted on his Instagram story to respond to what his HBO Max peer said. "Is there only one way to have ‘authentic’ gay sex on tv?” François wrote. “Should the sex that closeted hockey players have look like the sex that sceney LA gay guys have?”

Hudson went with a more positive approach and advised his fans to "go watch I Love LA! Jordan and the cast are great!!” He also posted a picture of him and Jordan smoking a cigarette. According to Deadline, amid the controversy, the I Love LA star responded to the backlash he received from the cast and fans in a since-expired Instagram Story. "I love Heated Rivalry and ultimately I’m a f---ot who can’t shut the f--k up but I’m gunna [sic] get better at that."

jordan firstman sucks and is annoying as hell and yet the heated rivalry stans are somehow more annoying pic.twitter.com/xYw0MaaY40 — ✩ (@slowslumbers02) December 13, 2025