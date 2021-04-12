'Sopranos' Actor Joseph Siravo Passed Away at 66 Years Old

Over the years that he played Johnny Soprano on The Sopranos , Joseph Siravo became a well-recognized face by countless fans worldwide. Through his endearing role as Tony Soprano's father on the show as well as a commendable career on Broadway, Joseph became an icon across stage and screen in the last few decades.

However, his untimely passing at just 66 years old leaves a lot of questions about who the man behind the famed roles really was. So, what do we know of Joseph's family, cause of death, and other details of his personal life? Here's an analysis.

Who is Joseph Siravo's family? He kept his private life fairly under wraps.

Although Joseph's acting roles were beloved by millions, he never really gave insight into his personal life. Actually, there are zero public records indicating who his wife is if he even has one. Up until his death, there wasn't even any public information about whether he had any children, but that has since changed now that his daughter, Allegra Okarmus, spoke out about the loss.

"I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse. We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn’t gone very far," Allegra wrote on Instagram in the wake of her father's passing.

Joseph is survived by Allegra, her husband, Aaron Okarmus, his grandson, Atticus Okarmus, and his multiple siblings. Joseph's sister, Maria Siravo, and brothers Mario Siravo, Ernest Siravo, and Michael Siravo are all still alive and are expected to announce details regarding his memorial service soon.

Source: Getty