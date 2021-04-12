'Sopranos' Actor Joseph Siravo Passed Away at 66 Years Old

'Sopranos' Actor Joseph Siravo Passed Away at 66 Years OldBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 12 2021, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Over the years that he played Johnny Soprano on The Sopranos, Joseph Siravo became a well-recognized face by countless fans worldwide. Through his endearing role as Tony Soprano's father on the show as well as a commendable career on Broadway, Joseph became an icon across stage and screen in the last few decades.
However, his untimely passing at just 66 years old leaves a lot of questions about who the man behind the famed roles really was. So, what do we know of Joseph's family, cause of death, and other details of his personal life? Here's an analysis.
Who is Joseph Siravo's family? He kept his private life fairly under wraps.
Although Joseph's acting roles were beloved by millions, he never really gave insight into his personal life. Actually, there are zero public records indicating who his wife is if he even has one. Up until his death, there wasn't even any public information about whether he had any children, but that has since changed now that his daughter, Allegra Okarmus, spoke out about the loss.
"I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse. We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn’t gone very far," Allegra wrote on Instagram in the wake of her father's passing.
Joseph is survived by Allegra, her husband, Aaron Okarmus, his grandson, Atticus Okarmus, and his multiple siblings. Joseph's sister, Maria Siravo, and brothers Mario Siravo, Ernest Siravo, and Michael Siravo are all still alive and are expected to announce details regarding his memorial service soon.
What was Joseph's cause of death? He battled cancer for some time.
Ultimately, Joseph's cause of death can be attributed to a hard-fought battle against colon cancer. Details of his struggle with the illness are yet to be specified, but his representative, Andrew Tetenbaum, explained that his struggle was "long and courageous."
Joseph's net worth reflects his long career on Broadway and television.
Throughout his many efforts as a stage actor and on television shows, Joseph accumulated a fairly impressive net worth. Although the valuation hasn't been confirmed, most outlets peg his accrued wealth at somewhere between $1 and $5 million, a sum that he pocketed through not only his role on The Sopranos but countless stage productions as well.
Appearing in Conversations With My Father, The Boys From Syracuse, The Light in the Piazza, and Oslo over the years, Joseph cemented his place in the history of Broadway theater as well. Outside of The Sopranos, he took on film and television roles in Carlito's Way, The Wannabe, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, New Amsterdam, and The Report.