Disney's New CEO Josh D'Amaro's Net Worth Is Expected To Skyrocket The Disney exec was with the company for 28 years before becoming its CEO.

On Feb. 3, 2026, The Walt Disney Company confirmed there would be a new boss (besides Mickey Mouse, of course). The company appointed Josh D'Amaro as its new CEO, making him Bob Iger's successor. "Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO," the long-running CEO said in a statement.

While Josh's position is new for him, the executive has been creating magic with the revered company over two decades. And though his paydays are set to increase, his reported earnings state he's already doing quite well for himself. So, what is Josh D'Amaro's net worth? Here's what to know.

What is Josh D'Amaro's net worth?

role as CEOJosh's exact net worth before he was appointed Disney's CEO is unknown, though it's probably nothing to scoff at after 28 years of loyalty to the same company. However, his new role at the company will is set to make him a millionaire if he isn't already. According to Deadline, Josh will reportedly receive a base salary of $2.5 million when he officially assumes his CEO responsibilities at Disney's annual meeting in March 2026.

The salary will be payable weekly and will also include an "annual target incentive bonus of 250 percent of the base salary at the end of each fiscal year." According to SEC filings, he will receive a long-term stock incentive of $26.25 million for each fiscal year he serves as CEO, plus a one-time payout estimated at $9.705 million. Wowza!

Josh D'Amaro's CEO role follows a lengthy career at Disney.

While staying at the same job for most of your adult life is far from the norm for current professionals, Josh has made Disney his home since 1998. According to People, he started working for the company shortly after graduating from Georgetown University with a degree in marketing, initially taking on sales, travel trade marketing, and business planning roles.

Then, his career expanded as he took on various roles, including becoming vice president of Disney’s Animal Kingdom from 2013 to 2014 and being appointed the chairman of Disney Experiences in 2020.

When Josh was announced as Disney's CEO, his mentor, Bob, praised his "instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand" and said he had a "deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects." The longtime Disney fan also shared how his new position is a full-circle moment.