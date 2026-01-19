Rob Minkoff Pays Tribute as Roger Allers's Cause of Death Remains Unclear What people are mourning isn’t just the man — it’s the era, the magic, and the feeling his work gave them. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 19 2026, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Mega and Instagram/@robminkoff

Roger Allers — the acclaimed animator, writer, and co-director of Disney’s The Lion King — died at age 76 on Jan. 17, 2026. His passing was confirmed in reports from Deadline and other major outlets, prompting an outpouring of tributes from friends, collaborators, and fans across the Disney universe.

Roger was a towering figure during the Disney Renaissance, helping bring to life some of the most emotionally resonant animated films of a generation, including Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid. News of his death left many in the industry stunned — not only because of what he created, but because of how suddenly the loss seemed to come. Many are also quietly asking the same thing: What happened? Has Roger Allers’s cause of death been revealed?

Source: Instagram/@robminkoff

Roger Allers’s cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

While Roger’s passing has been widely reported, no official cause of death has been disclosed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roger died suddenly in his home shortly after having a “short illness.” There, however, hasn’t been any additional information to suggest the short illness had anything to do with his passing.

The shock over Roger Allers’s death deepened after Rob Minkoff’s tribute.

What added to the confusion for many people was the message from Rob Minkoff, Roger’s longtime collaborator and co-director on The Lion King. In a post shared to Instagram and Threads, Rob wrote, “It’s hard to process the sudden loss of my dear friend and collaborator, Roger Allers.” He also mentioned that the two had recently had lunch together. “He seemed to be in fine health,” Rob added.

Roger Allers, the co-director of ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Open Season’, has sadly passed away at the age of 76.



He also directed The Prophet, the Oscar-nominated The Little Matchgirl, was a storyboard artist on The Little Mermaid, Head of Story on Beauty and the Beast and more. pic.twitter.com/cEGH4uCVpS — ToonHive (@ToonHive) January 18, 2026

He also shared a personal story about how they first met back in the summer of 1983, when Roger was animating “Flip” on Little Nemo. Their friendship solidified years later when they teamed up to co-direct The Lion King. According to Rob, that collaboration “forged a friendship and closeness that endured long after the film was finished.”

Does that post confirm anything about how Roger died? No, and it shouldn’t be treated like it does. It does, however, explain why this loss has felt so jarring. Rob’s tribute suggests that just a week before Roger’s passing, he seemed fine and in good health. So, it does add weight to the mystery surrounding what his cause of death may have been.

The cause of death may be unknown, but the legacy Roger left is unmistakable.

Even without a full picture of what happened, the people who worked with Roger aren’t dwelling on the unknowns. They’re talking about who he was. Dave Bossert, a producer and longtime collaborator, shared that the two had been emailing just days before his passing while Roger was traveling in Egypt via Facebook. “I am deeply saddened by the news that our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey,” he wrote, describing him as “an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker” and “a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance.”

Saddened by the passing of director Roger Allers, who will certainly be remembered by THE LION KING. But I also love his ambitious omnibus project KAHLIL GIBRAN’S THE PROPHET, where he brought together animators from around the world including Tomm Moore and Bill Plympton. RIP pic.twitter.com/H7d66NrXve — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) January 18, 2026