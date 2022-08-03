How Many Kids Does Josh Gates Have? The 'Expedition Unknown' Star Is a Family Man
Leave it to reality TV to pique our interests. Folks that have a deep affinity for unsolved mysteries and lost treasures are probably familiar with the Travel Channel’s Expedition Unknown series. The show, which is hosted by Josh Gates, takes viewers on an interesting ride in exploration among some of the world's most historic cities and locations — think Ancient Egypt and Shangri-La.
Aside from Josh shining a light on the many hidden treasures throughout the world, fans have become interested in his private life. After all, a man with such a knack for adventure probably has tons of fun with his family and little ones. So, how many kids does Josh Gates have? Get comfortable as we give you the lay of the land.
Josh Gates is a proud father of two children, a daughter and a son.
Cheers to fatherhood! Expedition Unknown fans may be surprised to learn that Josh is a proud father of two.
The TV host commonly shares adorable posts of his little ones on his social media pages. Josh has a son, Owen, born in February 2016, and a daughter, Isla, born sometime in 2018. Josh shares both children with his ex-wife, Hallie Gnatovich. However, Josh does make it a point to conceal their identities.
Since we all know that social media can be a cruel place at times, it makes sense for the star to protect his little ones’ privacy.
Josh Gates and Hallie Gnatovich went their separate ways since early 2020.
Although Josh does a hell of a job as the host of Expedition Unknown, his marital life is something different. Fans were shocked to learn that Josh and Hallie's marriage couldn't go the distance. The couple officially divorced in July 2021, per a message posted on Hallie's Instagram.
Hallie made it a point to share that while the pair have gone their separate ways and have been uncoupled a "year and a half" since her post, their No. 1 priority is the children. The couple married in September 2014.
Even though Josh and Hallie are no longer an item, that doesn't mean tha Josh may rule out having more kids in the future. Josh appears to love being a father and may possibly go down the road of expanding his brood if the right woman presents herself. Only time will tell.
Catch new episodes of Expedition Unknown on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Discovery Channel. You can also catch up on episodes on Discovery Plus.