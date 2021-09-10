Josh Homme's Sons Have Filed Domestic Violence Restraining Orders Against Him

Aside from his wildly successful musical career, Josh is also the father of three children: two sons and one daughter. Camille Harley Joan Homme, his only daughter and oldest child, was born in 2006. Little is known about her and her relationship with Josh.

Josh also has two sons, Orrin Ryder Homme, who was born in 2011, and Wolf Dillon Reece Homme, who was born in 2016.