While Dressed as a King, Josh Hutcherson Comments on His Politics and the MAGA Movement "He’s literally the closest thing we’ll ever get to the real Peeta Mellark." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 18 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you're a celebrity, speaking out about your politics can be a career death sentence. On the other hand, avoiding the topic and seeming apathetic can be just as much of a killer. So, celebrities have learned to either carefully walk the line between offering their opinion and not being overly aggressive about it, or they've decided to go all in.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunger Games and Five Nights at Freddy's actor Josh Hutcherson has mostly been the latter. In an interview on Royal Court, he made a comment about his politics that left no question about whether or not he's a Republican and supporter of the MAGA movement. Here's what he had to say.

Article continues below advertisement

What are Josh Hutcherson's politics?

Josh sat down with Brittany Broski on the Royal Court show to answer rapid-fire questions about himself and the characters he has played in the past. At one point, Brittany asked, "In Mockingjay Part 1, Peeta is brainwashed by the Capitol. What is something that would indicate to your friends that you had been hijacked? What’s something you would never say?”

Josh gave it a momentary thought, then offered, "I'm a Republican. Or anything that reads into that,” he added, musing, “If that happened, [my friends] would be like, ‘He’s not him.'” Brittany joked that they could never expect to hear a "MAGA" out of him, to which Josh gave a clearly disgusted, laughing, "No."

Article continues below advertisement

This is no surprise to those who remember Josh taking the stage on college campuses across the U.S. as he spoke in favor of Bernie Sanders during the 2020 election cycle, per Teen Vogue.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh's comments garnered some criticism, but more support.

Unsurprisingly, Josh's joke has garnered some mixed results on social media. While some people are a little disgruntled to discover that their favorite FNAF and Hunger Games actor is not a Republican and seems highly disinclined to support MAGA, others are thrilled.

Under one TikTok video showing the interview, one user chirped, "crush reinforced," while another joked, "I find myself suddenly a Josh Hutcherson fan." But another dove into the minutiae, arguing, "Do y'all realize that just bc he's not a Republican, it doesn't mean he's a liberal like ... pls."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans immediately responded, one clarifying, "He literally went into colleges to do speeches and stuff to encourage students to vote for Bernie. What else do you need? If he's not liberal, the whole of Hollywood is literally all far right." Elsewhere on TikTok, users have pointed to Josh's own social media presence to remind people that he was involved in the "No Kings" protest in June 2025, recalling how he spoke in favor of Independent Senator Bernie Sanders in the past.