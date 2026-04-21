Josh Hutcherson Has Responded to the Swiftie Backlash He Faced in 2025 The actor also discussed the legacy of the 'Hunger Games' franchise. By Joseph Allen Published April 21 2026, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Given that he was a child actor, Josh Hutcherson knows better than most that being famous for a long time can come with cycles of backlash. That's especially true if you suggest that you might not like the music of one of the most popular musicians on the planet.

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In a recent interview with GQ, Josh discussed the backlash he faced in 2025 after he suggested that he might not be a huge fan of Taylor Swift. Here's what we know about what he said originally, and the backlash it sparked.

Source: Mega

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Josh Hutcherson faced Swiftie backlash following a comment about her music.

During a video interview with i-D Magazine, Josh and co-star Jordan Firstman were discussing a photo of Josh with his mother at a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert. “My mom made me,” Josh explained when Jordan asked if he was a fan. “I’m not a Swiftie,” he continued. “Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not.” Even though Josh said that he respected her and was not trying to throw shade, it caused a firestorm on the internet anyway.

“I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with Jordan, and Jordan asked me something about being a [Taylor Swift fan], and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m definitely not a Swiftie,’” Josh explained to GQ. “All of a sudden, it garnered this, ‘F--k him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!’ [He is 5'5".] “It’s just like, whoa! I think she’s great. Her music is not my kind of music. That is why I don’t want to be online.”

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Josh said that since I Love L.A. was released, he has returned to being less online, in part because of incidents like this. “It’s counterintuitive to my job, because if people know you more, you can’t disappear into characters. They see you as, ‘Oh, that’s Josh.’ You know what I mean? So, if you’re a f--king meme, people know you for the meme.” Swifties are famous for being a little too defensive about the pop star they cherish.

Josh Hutcherson talks about backlash he received for saying he’s “definitely not a Swiftie”:



“All of a sudden it garnered this, ‘F*** him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!’ It’s just like, whoa! I think she’s great. Her music is not my… pic.twitter.com/xidgxt8Lhg — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 20, 2026 Source: X/@PopBase

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Josh is also pretty concerned about America.

In addition to discussing the backlash he faced, Josh also spent some time discussing the politics of America today and the way they connect to the franchise he's still best known for. “I could talk all day about Hunger Games," he said. “I think [they] are amazing books. They’re fantastic movies. They stand for something important and real, especially in today’s world. The themes of authoritarianism and overpowering violent governments are very present.”