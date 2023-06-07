Home > Entertainment Josh Peck and Wife Paige Are "Shifters" When It Comes to Late-Night Feedings (EXCLUSIVE) Josh Peck and wife Paige spoke exclusively with 'Distractify' about what they've learned about themselves since becoming parents of two kids. By Gabrielle Bernardini Jun. 7 2023, Published 4:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images;Instagram/@shuapeck

Actor Josh Peck and his cinematographer wife Paige O'Brien Peck are the proud parents of two boys. The couple welcomed their first son, Max Milo, in 2018, and their second son, Shai, in 2022. As parents of two kids, Josh and Paige are all too familiar with the late-night feeding sessions, sleepless nights, and worrisome moments that inevitably happen as a parent.

Opening up exclusively to Distractify about raising two kids, Josh and Paige — who partnered with Enfamil in support of their Enfamil Family Beginnings (EFB) program which is designed to support new parents with resources and rewards — dished on their late-night feeding tactics, and more.

'How I Met Your Father' actor Josh Peck and wife Paige talk raising two kids.

After welcoming their second son, the How I Met Your Father star told us that he and Paige decided to take shifts when it came time for late-night feedings. "We were shifters," Josh said. "And so from one to six [in the morning], I would just go crash in the guest room just because I would have work or something, just to get a little bit of quiet."

"And after a while, our son [Milo] would wake up at six and come join me to watch, you know, like Sesame Street or some cartoon in our guest room," he continued. "He finally said, 'I really like that this is your room, Dad,'" Josh laughed, jokingly noting that he hopes his son is not spreading news of his Mom and Dad sleeping in separate rooms on the school playground.

With early morning feedings, Paige explained how the Enfamil Family Beginnings program can really help new parents. "There's been moments like, in the middle of the night ... you can talk to a nurse in the middle of the night and be like, 'What's going on? Is this normal?'" she explained.

"Having that comfort of knowing that there's someone who's a nurse, and can be like, 'This is totally fine, it's gonna pass or like, maybe try doing this try' ... it's so nice to be able to have that and have that comfort," she added.

Josh Peck says he thought he was "pretty selfish" before having kids.

Assuming that most parents hope to teach their kids everything that they've learned in life and instill in them similar morals and values, we couldn't help but ask Josh and Paige what they've learned about themselves since becoming parents of two. For Paige, she feels her level of patience has definitely strengthened throughout motherhood. "I'm shocked at how many times I don't like, lose my cool," the cinematographer laughed.

"I think for me, it's I just assumed, you know, as an actor, I'm very self-focused. I know it's hard to believe, but you know, I figured I would just be pretty selfish for most of my life," Josh told us, opening up about what he's come to realize about himself since becoming a parent.

