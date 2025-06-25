A DoorDash Executive and His Parents Were Among Those Killed in a Boating Accident The DoorDash executive died along with both his parents. By Joseph Allen Published June 25 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Photo provided by the Pickles family representative.

Following a tragic boating accident in Lake Tahoe, DoorDash executive Josh Pickles, along with his parents and five other passengers, have been confirmed dead. The news of Josh's death has led many to investigate more about his life, with some wondering how much he was worth at the time of his death.

Josh's wife has already released a statement memorializing her husband. Here's what we know about what his overall net worth was.

Source: Mega

What was Josh Pickles's net worth?

Unfortunately, Josh's net worth was not publicly available prior to his death. Although he was an executive with DoorDash, his net worth and salary information is not public, and so it's difficult to say exactly what his overall net worth was. According to his LinkedIn page, which is now private, Josh had worked for Cisco and Salesforce prior to joining DoorDash, and died at just 37 years old.

DoorDash released a statement following the news of Josh's death.

In a statement released following the news of his death, DoorDash Chief Financial Officer Ravi Inukonda memorialized Josh and the spirit he brought to his work. "We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague, Josh Pickles," he said. "Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him.”

A Bay Area family is among eight people killed in Lake Tahoe over the weekend when their boat capsized during extreme weather conditions, sheriff’s officials confirmed.



DoorDash executive Josh Pickles, 37, of San Francisco and his parents, 73-year-old Terry Pickles and… pic.twitter.com/JzMsaWCCQE — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 24, 2025 Source: Twitter/@abc7newsbayarea

Josh's wife also released a statement in which she underscored how tragic Josh's death was. “No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake," Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard said in a statement obtained by People. "Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe."

While we don't have a full explanation for what happened on the lake, the explanation seems to be that sudden gusts of wind created 8- to 10-foot troughs on the lake that the boat ultimately ran into. “The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were lost and all those who have been affected by this tragic event,” authorities said in a statement of their own.