Samantha Feher's Ex-Fling Josh Popper From 'Summer House' Is Dating *This* Pop Icon After a short-lived romance with reality star Samantha Feher in Season 7, boxing coach Josh Popper's dating life reached unprecedented heights. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 24 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Who would have thought a failed fling on Bravo's Summer House would result in a high-profile relationship with one of the most iconic pop stars of all time?

After a short-lived romance with reality star Samantha Feher in Season 7, boxing coach Josh Popper’s dating life reached unprecedented heights. So, who is the athlete that Sam turned down, and which renowned star is he dating? Let’s dive into the details.

Source: Instagram/@_joshpopper

Boxing instructor Josh Popper had a brief fling with Samantha Feher on ‘Summer House.’

In a February episode of Summer House Season 7, reality star Sam introduced Josh to her co-stars at their Hamptons house. However, the boxing coach’s time on the show ended almost as soon as it began. During the group gathering, Sam realized she wasn’t romantically interested in Josh — despite having shared the same bed the night before — leaving him behind to tan by the pool as he sat by himself by the door.

Fortunately for Josh, Sam’s disinterest didn’t dissuade him from seeking other options. Shortly after the Feb. 27 episode debuted, the former NFL player was reportedly dating a new, high-profile celebrity. So, who was it exactly?

Josh Popper began dating Madonna after his one-episode stint on ‘Summer House.’

The Daily Mail broke the news that Josh was in a relationship with pop icon Madonna on March 1. One week later, the “Vogue” singer confirmed their romance by posting a photo of her and the boxing instructor locking lips on her Instagram story. Josh and Madonna were first spotted together when the reality star shared an Instagram post from his boxing match with the Queen of Pop on Feb. 12. “Another W for the books‼️” he wrote in his caption.

Since then, Madonna has featured her new beau on her main Instagram feed — with Josh making a brief appearance in an April 18 video where Madonna announced that "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" would be coming to Mexico.

What does Josh Popper do for a living?

In February 2021, the New Jersey native founded his boxing gym, Bredwinners, in New York City and has worked with several big names. Aside from training ex-fling Sam from Summer House, the boxing coach has reportedly worked with one of Madonna’s children, per the Daily Mail. However, boxing isn’t Josh’s only athletic forte.

A Rowan University alum, the Summer House star played college football before moving on to the pros. While his NFL career was short-lived, he joined the Arizona Cardinals training camp, and the Indianapolis Colts also recruited him. However, both teams eventually cut Josh, according to Page Six.

