'How I Met Your Mother' Star Josh Radnor and Wife, Jordana Jacobs, Have Welcomed a Baby! Josh said his newborn's smile lights up the room. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 5 2026, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Instagram / @joshradnor

Actor Josh Radnor, known for his work on How I Met Your Mother, announced that he and his wife, Jordana Jacobs, welcomed a new family member! On Feb. 4, 2026, roughly two years after the couple tied the knot, Josh posted photos on Instagram to share the news with the world.

Article continues below advertisement

He said that he and Jordana had a baby "a few months ago." Josh shared a couple of sweet photos with the baby and noted some of the highlights he's experienced while being a first-time dad. Here's what we know about Josh's kid.

Source: Instagram / @joshradnor

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Radnor said that his kid is a "total delight."

He said that his smile lights up the room and that the baby is "super observant and thoughtful." He added that the baby loves it when he plays songs on the guitar. He even included a sweet photo of the baby snuggled up on top of the guitar as he tunes it and gets ready to play. Josh added the fact that the baby thinks the words "baba ghanoush" are hilarious. "He’s a total delight, and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here," he wrote.

In the Instagram caption, Josh said that he first shared the newborn news with fans on the How We Made Your Mother podcast, which he does with the show's co-creator, Craig Thomas. He thanked the podcast listeners for all of the well-wishes he's received from them so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh also had a message for fellow new parents. "Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful," he wrote. He did not share the birthday or the name of his new family member.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans and fellow stars congratulated the 'How I Met Your Mother' alum.

On Josh's Instagram post, Angela Kinsey of The Office and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story and Snow White) shared their excitement about the announcement. Craig Thomas wrote, "To quote a TV show we both like: 'Love is the best thing we do' — Congrats to you all and the pure love in these pics!"

Article continues below advertisement

On a Reddit post about Josh's announcement on the podcast, one fan wrote, "I feel sorry for the kid. Now it has to listen to a story about meeting Jordana for years." Another joked, "[His] middle name better be 'wait for it.'"

Josh said that he loves being married to Jordana.

He told People in 2024 that being married is "fantastic." "I love it ... I know you're supposed to say that, but I actually love it," he said. He shared that his favorite parts of being married are the nights and mornings they spend together. "We sometimes don't see each other during the day because of work stuff, so I love waking up together and then reconnecting at the end of the day," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement