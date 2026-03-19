Josh Segarra’s Wife Revealed: Meet Brace Rice and Their Three Kids A birthday party sparked it all — now Josh Segarra and his wife share a decade-long love story. By Darrell Marrow Published March 19 2026, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since appearing on Abbott Elementary, Josh Segarra has kept his foot on the gas. Josh is a Puerto Rican actor with roots in theater, TV, and film. He graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and began his career on The Electric Company. From there, he moved into stage roles like Lysistrata Jones and On Your Feet!, where he originated the role of Emilio Estefan. At the same time, he stacked TV credits, including Sirens, Arrow, and The Other Two.

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He often speaks openly about what the work means to him. In a January 2026 interview with ¡HOLA!, he said, “I’m living my dream,” and credited his parents for working hard so he could chase it. Now, with another major project on deck, fans are asking who the actor is married to in real life.

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Josh Segarra is married with kids.

Josh is married to Brace Rice, his longtime partner. Details about Brace’s personal life remain private. However, according to People, the couple first met at a birthday party. Less than a week later, they went on their first date. Before that, Brace showed up to a spin class Josh was teaching. “She showed up, was gorgeous and killed the class. I played the music I love — a little hip-hop, a little party music,” Josh told Parade. “Then we went to lunch and it was fantastic. I have loved her ever since.”

Josh and Brace married in 2014. They welcomed their first son, Gus Maine, in 2016. Their second son, Hank Rice, arrived in 2020. In 2023, they welcomed their third son, Bo. Josh regularly shows love to his wife. After Hank’s birth, he praised Brace in an interview with People. “My wife is my superhero ... The way she loves makes me fall in love with her more and more every day,” the actor said. “A man is blessed because of the family he has, and I am a very blessed man.”

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Josh Segarra has landed a new romcom role.

On March 5, Deadline reported that Josh and Sherry Cola joined the cast of an untitled Amazon MGM Studios romantic comedy starring Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant. Stephen is directing and co-writing the film, which follows a workaholic Brit employed at an upscale New York hotel who needs a wife for appearances. He makes a deal with a struggling stand-up comedian, played by Cameron, who needs health insurance, and the fake marriage turns into an actual romance.