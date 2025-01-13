Former Disney Channel Star Josie Totah Keeps Her Dating Life Under Wraps As of January 2025, Josie Totah appears to be single. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 13 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although plenty of longtime celebrity couples are calling it quits in 2025, a few new romances are grabbing our attention. One of the biggest surprises came in mid-January when former Disney Channel star Josie Totah sent fans into a frenzy by posting a video of herself kissing her Jessie costar Karan Brar.

So, what's really going on here? Are Josie and Karan more than just friends? With their playful post sending fans into overdrive, many are left wondering if there's a romance brewing between the two former Jessie costars.

Source: TikTok / @josietotah Josie Totah and Karan Brar kissing.

Who is Josie Totah dating?

We hate to break it to you, but no — Josie Totah and Karan Brar are not dating. After the video of them hugging and kissing went viral, Josie took to TikTok to clarify what was really going on between the two, addressing the burning question fans were asking: Are they a real-life couple?

Josie re-shared the video, stitching it with a clip of herself laughing and casually saying, "It was a joke." She made sure to emphasize this several more times before wrapping up the video, putting any relationship rumors to rest.

@josietotah #stitch with @josie totah WE ARE TWO PLATONIC BEST FRIENDS WHO DANCED A LITTLE TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN @Kar ♬ original sound - josie totah

To make absolutely sure there was no confusion, Josie made it clear in the caption of her video: "WE ARE TWO PLATONIC BEST FRIENDS WHO DANCED A LITTLE TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN." Karan also addressed the situation in his own way, sharing a post on his Instagram Story where he wrote, "It was a joke 😭," adding that they never intended to "gaslight" their fans and the internet with their playful video.

Many fans hinted that they didn't believe Josie and Karan were joking.

Both stars seemed eager to clarify that their sweet moment was all in good fun, but fans are having a hard time buying it. In fact, the comments on Josie's TikTok video were split, with some viewers clearly skeptical. One commenter wrote, "That did not look like a joke," while another TikToker chimed in, "I don't kiss platonic friends like that."

A third user responded, "Well you can't be joking like that 'cause now I'm disappointed," while a fourth fan expressed their frustration, writing, "Now why would y'all do this? I was cheering." "Now, why would u bamboozle us like that, I got excited," another TikTok user commented.

him hugging her from the back and kissing after girl what type of best friend is that 😭 — Vix 🎸 (@skinnyforlunch) January 13, 2025

Someone else penned, "That's not a joke, I already envisioned the wedding." OK, we can't even blame them because we're kind of on the same wavelength! Another commenter simply put, "It was real to me." So, it's quite clear that some fans are still holding out hope for something more than just a joke.